Advertisement

Menudo Bowl to return to county fairgrounds on Saturday

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After months of waiting, menudo lovers will finally be able to take their empty stomachs to the county fairgrounds for some good eats.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is bringing back its annual menudo Bowl after a year of cancelations and postponements.

Every year the event brings several organizations together to compete for the best menudo in town. Participants and community members will be able to enjoy the sounds of music and wrestling.

The fun gets underway this Saturday, March 26th at 10 a.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds.

All the proceeds from the event go back to Crime Stoppers, so they can provide reward money.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Fire causes school evacuation
Fire reported near school causes evacuation
Miguel Alejandro Garcia
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for assault
Laredo Fire respond to grassfire near LC
Laredo Fire crews respond to grass fire near LC
UISD Police squad car
United South Middle School Student allegedly caught with BB gun
Ramiro Veliz Jr.
Former Justice of the Peace passes away

Latest News

Teen dies after falling from Orlando amusement park ride
Teenager dead after falling from Florida amusement park ride
Teenager dead after falling from Florida amusement park ride
Teenager dead after falling from Florida amusement park ride
Accident on Saunders and McPherson
Accident causing road closures on Saunders
A crash was reported.
Accident causing road closures on Saunders
City to hold concert in the park
City of Laredo to hold Concert in the Park