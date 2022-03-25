Menudo Bowl to return to county fairgrounds on Saturday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After months of waiting, menudo lovers will finally be able to take their empty stomachs to the county fairgrounds for some good eats.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is bringing back its annual menudo Bowl after a year of cancelations and postponements.

Every year the event brings several organizations together to compete for the best menudo in town. Participants and community members will be able to enjoy the sounds of music and wrestling.

The fun gets underway this Saturday, March 26th at 10 a.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds.

All the proceeds from the event go back to Crime Stoppers, so they can provide reward money.

