Advertisement

Teenager dead after falling from Florida amusement park ride

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (NBC) - A 14-year-old has died after falling from a free-fall amusement park ride at ICON Park, local media reports say.

The accident happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday and involved the Orlando Free Fall, News 6 reported.

Officials said the boy died from his injuries at a hospital.

It isn’t known yet what caused the boy to fall from the ride.

Park personnel said an investigation into the death is underway, and the attraction will remain closed as the probe continues, WOFL reported.

The thrill ride at the park stands at 430 feet. The park calls it “the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.”

The ride accommodates 30 people and allows the riders to enjoy a view of the skyline before dropping them, the park said in a description of the ride.

“Once the ride vehicle reaches the top, it’ll tilt forward 30 degrees and face the ground for a brief moment before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph,” the park said.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Fire causes school evacuation
Fire reported near school causes evacuation
Miguel Alejandro Garcia
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for assault
Laredo Fire respond to grassfire near LC
Laredo Fire crews respond to grass fire near LC
UISD Police squad car
United South Middle School Student allegedly caught with BB gun
Ramiro Veliz Jr.
Former Justice of the Peace passes away

Latest News

Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike
The IRS said earlier this month it was hiring 10,000 workers to deal with a backlog of 23...
Small businesses face tax headaches on top of pandemic woes
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Teenager dead after falling from Florida amusement park ride
Teenager dead after falling from Florida amusement park ride