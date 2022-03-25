Warm and sunny spring weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a couple of days of windy and breezy conditions, it looks like we are going to go back to normal south Texas weather.

On Friday we’ll start out in the low 50s and see a high of about 93 degrees by the afternoon.

Expect these 90 degrees to stick around all weekend into next week.

Not much is going to change; we’ll fluctuate between 93 and 91 from Friday to Sunday.

On Monday we’ll hit a high of 92 degrees; then on Tuesday we’ll hit a high of 95 degrees which will be our warmest day on record; heat index could get up to 100 degrees.

Fortunately, we’ll cool off once again.

Next week may be April 1st but there’s no joke about it, we’re going to drop back to the 80s by Thursday.

