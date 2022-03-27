Advertisement

Caught on Cam: Zapata Vehicle Chase

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office share dash cam video of one of their latest smuggling busts.

On their Facebook page is video of a vehicle chase on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. According to the ZCSO, while working Operation Lonestar they encountered a white colored Ford Expedition.

The report says the SUV failed to stop for a moving violation, kept driving through several stop signs before losing control and hitting a curb by U.S. Highway 83 and W. Third Avenue in Zapata, Texas.

The driver along with multiple occupants bailed out of the SUV but were eventually arrested.

