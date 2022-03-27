Advertisement

Two Dead Following a Vehicle Pursuit on IH-35

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are dead and several others injured following a vehicle pursuit by the Texas Department of Public Safety on IH-35 Saturday.

At around 2 p.m. DPS was pursuing a GMS SUV on IH-35 when the vehicle suddenly lost control and rolled over several times.

Images provided by KGNS viewers show the destruction left behind at Mile Marker 38 near Encinal, Texas.

The driver and a passenger were pronounced dead. Four additional passengers were taken to the hospital as a result of their injuries. No word yet on their condition.

DPS says they’re now investigating the incident as a possible human smuggling attempt. They are waiting for confirmation from the United States Border Patrol.

