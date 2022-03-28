Accident causes traffic jam on Highway 359

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident on a busy Laredo highway causes some traffic congestion in east Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 359 and Concord Hills.

Authorities closed one of the eastbound lanes, while crews cleared the wreckage.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.