Accident causes traffic jam on Highway 359

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident on a busy Laredo highway causes some traffic congestion in east Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 359 and Concord Hills.

Authorities closed one of the eastbound lanes, while crews cleared the wreckage.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

