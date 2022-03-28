Advertisement

Accident causing traffic jam on I-35 north

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident on Highway 35 is causing major traffic congestion for those heading north.

The accident happened on Monday at around 10:45 a.m. when fire crews were called out to mile marker 8 on I-35.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, two vehicles collided at the scene resulting in an injured woman.

The 42-year-old was treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

The accident caused major traffic congestion on the northbound lane of I-35.

If you are heading north on I-35 please drive with caution, expect delays and try to use an alternate route if possible.

