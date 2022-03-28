Advertisement

Accident on Highway 359 sends elderly man to the hospital

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle in east Laredo Saturday morning.

The incident happened after 11 a.m. when fire crews were called out to an auto-pedestrian accident at the 5300 block of Highway 359 right in front of the UISD Student Activity Complex.

According to reports, a 60-year-old man was found with injuries and taken to the Laredo Medical Center.

The fire department says he was in stable condition; however, as of Monday there is no word on his current status.

