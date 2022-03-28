Advertisement

Another Very Dry Airmass Arrives Wednesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Somewhat more humid air has arrived in a shallow layer of the atmosphere from the gulf. This will be sufficient for low cloud late tonight and Tuesday morning, also late Tuesday night. Dry warm air will still be present higher up, and will stir in with daytime heating, mixing the cloud away midday Tuesday. Temperatures will rise above 90F Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will arrive before dawn Wednesday with windy, very dry, warm conditions. This will present a fire hazard with the very dry brush in our area. A red Flag Warning will likely be required Wednesday.

