Authorities searching for man wanted for burglary
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for burglary.
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Christian Aaron Lopez.
He is roughly five feet, eleven inches, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 160 pounds.
His last known address is the 100 block of W Paredes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to 956-415-2878.
All calls will remain anonymous.
