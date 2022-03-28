Advertisement

Authorities searching for man wanted for burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for burglary.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Christian Aaron Lopez.

He is roughly five feet, eleven inches, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 160 pounds.

His last known address is the 100 block of W Paredes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous.

