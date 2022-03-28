Dress for the 90s

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We went from winter to summer real quick!

On Monday we’ll start out fresh and breezy in the 60s and see a high of about 92 degrees.

Those winds are still going strong, but it won’t be cold wind.

Things will get warmer on Tuesday to a high of 95 and expect a high of 93 on Wednesday.

Things will stay in the 90s for another day , but on Wednesday we’ll drop to the upper 80s, which is still pretty warm.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll bounce back to the low 90s and upper 80s.

Although 90s might seem like summer for people up north, this is typical spring weather for south Texans.

As we close the book of March and start the month of April, expect to see nothing but 90s and 100s in our forecast.

