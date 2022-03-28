High ranking cartel member removed from the U.S.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high-ranking member of the Cartel Del Noreste is handed over to U.S. authorities on Bridge Two over the weekend.

The Mexican government arrested Jose David Moreno in Monterrey on Thursday and was deported and turned over to the U.S. Marshals.

Moreno was escorted under heavy guard to a federal holding facility by Laredo Police, U.S. Marshals Laredo Task Force, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol.

Moreno is wanted on multiple charges for conspiracy to possess and related criminal drug charges in the Southern District of Texas.

