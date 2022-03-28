Jury rules in favor of the residents of La Bota Ranch after civil trial

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 5-year long lawsuit battle, a jury rules in favor of the residents of La Bota Ranch .

In 2017, a lawsuit comprised of the neighborhood residents was filed against the developers, who are also the board members of the community’s two homeowners’ associations.

At that time, the residents claim their home onwers association dues were constantly increased from $2,600 to $3,000 dollars per year.

On Friday, a 49th district jury ruled in favor of La Bota Ranch residents.

The attorney representing the residents told KGNS that the jury found that the “board members failed to comply with their fiduciary duty in not acting within the course and scope of their duties or functions, did not act in good faith, did not act with ordinary care, and did not act in the best interest of the homeowners.”

The jury trial began on March 21st in the 49th district court with Judge Joe Lopez presiding.

Several members of the Muller family are named in the suit.

The Mullers own the subdivision’s land and sit on the HOA board.

The trial began with opening statements from the resident’s attorney Doanh T. Nguyen and the La Bota Property Owners Christopher M. Raney.

The residents are suing the association over an increase of HOA fees they owners describe as excessive.

“Over the years, they tell people that the fees are for amenities. Some happen, some don’t happen, but the fee’s go up and up and up. But they will say, as you’ll see, trust us. We know what’s best, we’re the real estate experts, you’re getting a good deal. You need to pay more and more and more. You’ll hear that these homeowner’s fees are 2600 dollars a year” Nguyen said.

Nguygen told jurors that the issue with this case was that the Mueller’s allegedly control the money and will do “what they see fit.”

Nguygen says the increase in fees is harming residents who live on the area.

He told jurors residents are paying for development made by the Mullers years after the fact.

However, La Bota’s attorney, Christopher M. Raney, told jurors to “keep an open mind” until all the evidence was shown in the trial.

“This case is what is in the best interest of La Bota ranch community and it’s homeowners. Where the decisions made by my clients as board members of the homeowner’s association were made in good faith, in ordinary care, in what they believe was in the best interest of the community. We are going to prove to you in the next several days all of their decisions were made in the best decision of the homeowners” Raney said.

Raney pointed out that the dispute was between five homeowners against the association and property owners.

The five homeowners named in the suit are Pedro Ballesteros, Guillermo Castro, Jr., Petra Castro, Andres Perez, and Vanessa Perez who is currently a council member for District 7.

“These people constitute 1% of all of the homeowners in La Bota Ranch. Less than 1%, think about that. You have a handful of people, who are seeking relief in this court. That the evidence is going to show to you, is going to cost their neighbors more money. You may hear that the plaintiffs (Pedro Ballesteros, Guillermo Castro, Jr., Petra Castro, Andres Perez, and Vanessa Perez) are unhappy with the dues that they pay. Dues they agreed to pay when they moved to this community, but what you won’t hear that the evidence won’t show is that if plaintiff’s get their way in this court. The dues are going to go up. Because the plaintiffs are going to force the association to hire vendors that cost money” Raney stated.

He went on to say that the case wasn’t about money but a “personal vendetta” by the five individuals in the suit and Raney’s clients.

Raney told jurors the plaintiffs were using the court to “smear” his clients and their “reputations.”

He continue his opening statement telling jurors the history of the Mullers and what they have developed.

A video was presented to jurors showing what La Bota community entails.

The trial continued with cross examination of the witnesses for three days.

Closing arguments and the verdict was read on Friday.

