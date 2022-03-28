Advertisement

Laredo College offering employability skills trainings

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local college is continuing to offer employability skills training to the community to those who may have recently lost their job.

The Laredo College Economic Development Center is offering micro-courses in employment skills focusing on various careers including logistics, manufacturing organizational management and personal branding and financing.

These courses are 100 percent online and asynchronous.

The college is continuing to partner with the city to offer these courses at no cost, thanks to the Laredo Cares Program.

If you have any questions regarding the courses, you can call 956-721-5110.

