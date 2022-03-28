New gateway health clinic and mobile health care unit for west Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Millions of dollars of federal funds are given to a local clinic to help Laredoans with healthcare services.

The new facilities will provide hundreds of services to those in need in one part of town.

People living in the west side of town will have access to health services closer to home.

On Friday morning U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar gathered with Gateway Community Health Center officials and council woman Alyssa Cigarroa to talk about the medical facility that will be provided.

Two million dollars of federal funding was granted to the new clinic.

And 167 thousand dollars for the new mobile.

These additions to the gateway community health center will help alleviate the commute of people on the westside of town to get the healthcare they need.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he had been working with different people to get resources to people living where there isn’t any clinics.

The congressman says, “It’s two million dollars to set up a new clinic a health clinic in the west side of Laredo because some mines 35 west there are no clinic over here. It will be a new federal clinic that will be built here so we are excited about providing not only to our babies are seniors in this place. The second thing is a 167 thousand dollars for a mobile health care unit that will start off here at this church and go to St. Jude’s and other places.”

The mobile health care unit will start at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and then to Saint Jude Catholic Church.

The health care unit is equipped with two examination rooms and medical equipment just like it if was a clinic.

It has a small waiting area where patients can wait and get all their paperwork done.

The unit will provide medical care for all ages – some services include immunizations, checkups, women health services and a pharmacy laboratory.

Gateway Community Health Center CEO – Elmo Lopez Jr. says this is the first step to making sure people living on the west side also receive medical attention without having to go across town.

Lopez says, “There will be doctors on board there will be nurse practitioners on board, and we’ll be able to provide the much-needed services for the community on the west end of Laredo.”

He says they want to be able to spread their services to different people.

Lopez says they plan to start building the west side clinic sometime before the end of the month.

But until then community members can schedule appointments at the mobile unit.

In addition, the unit will also travel to places around Webb and other counties like Zapata and Jim Hogg County.

The new mobile unit will be rolling around town next month.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.