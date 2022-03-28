Advertisement

Road work on Century Boulevard to cause closures

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A road project could affect your morning commute for the next several weeks

The City of Laredo says starting on Monday, March 28 up until May 20.

Century Boulevard near Century Drive north will be closed for construction.

City crews will be working all day to replace the bridge structure at eastern Chacon Creek.

The public is encouraged to use detours along Los Presidentes Avenue, seek alternative routes, and observe all warning signs.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Fight at Alexander High School caught on camera
Fight at Alexander HS caught on camera, five students suspended
DPS identifies victims in fatal crash on I-35
DPS identifies victims in fatal crash on I-35
Trucker shares what he saw after a fatal car chase involving DPS
Truck driver details aftermath of fatal accident on I-35
Dahir James Benitez and John Anthony Meza
Two men wanted for sex crimes arrested by CBP
Ricardo Molina Middle School
New south Laredo middle school to open next school year

Latest News

Fight at Alexander High School caught on camera
Fight at Alexander HS caught on camera, five students suspended
Fight at Alexander High School caught on camera
Fight at Alexander HS caught on camera, five suspended
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Windy, Warm, and Dry Wednesday
Women attend conference to enhance entrepreneurship skills
Women attend conference to enhance entrepreneurship skills
Women attend conference to enhance entrepreneurship skills
Women attend conference to enhance entrepreneurship skills