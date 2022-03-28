Road work on Century Boulevard to cause closures

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A road project could affect your morning commute for the next several weeks

The City of Laredo says starting on Monday, March 28 up until May 20.

Century Boulevard near Century Drive north will be closed for construction.

City crews will be working all day to replace the bridge structure at eastern Chacon Creek.

The public is encouraged to use detours along Los Presidentes Avenue, seek alternative routes, and observe all warning signs.

