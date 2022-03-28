Advertisement

Status hearing scheduled Monday for AstroWorld tragedy civil lawsuit

By Heather Sanchez
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than four months after the tragedy at the AstroWorld Music Festival that claimed 10 young lives, Houston rapper Travis Scott is back in the headlines.

Over the weekend Scott performed at a private pre-Oscars party Saturday night.

On Monday a judge is scheduled to review the status of the civil lawsuit filed in connection to the AstroWorld Festival in November of 2021. Nearly 400 lawsuits filed on behalf of concert goers was previously consolidated into one civil lawsuit. Legal analyst, Steve Shellist, says the status conference scheduled is a standard part of the process.

On the agenda are several issues raised by attorneys that the judge could address all at once.

