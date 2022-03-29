Advertisement

Biden to sign federal anti-lynching bill

President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill on Tuesday that would make lynching a federal hate crime.

Congress approved the legislation earlier this month with overwhelming bipartisan support. It’s called the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act of 2022.

Till was lynched by a group of white men in 1955 in Mississippi when he was just 14. The men said the boy had whistled at a white woman.

An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother.
An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother.(Source: CNN)

Till’s slaying sparked national and was a catalyst for the emerging civil rights movement.

Advocates have been trying to pass federal anti-lynching legislation for more than a century.

The president and Vice President Kamala Harris are both set to speak about the new law Tuesday afternoon from the White House Rose Garden.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose David Moreno
High ranking cartel member removed from the U.S.
La Bota Ranch Civil Suit
Jury rules in favor of the residents of La Bota Ranch after civil trial
2 dead following vehicle pursuit with DPs on IH-35
Two Dead Following a Vehicle Pursuit on IH-35
Accident on Highway 359
Accident causes traffic jam on Highway 359
Traffic jam on I-35
Accident causing traffic jam on I-35 north

Latest News

Rene Salas
Plea to start for man accused of firing at officers in 2019
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital as talks progress
Webb County fairgrounds update
Webb County fairgrounds update
Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock’s ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith slap