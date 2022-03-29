Border Patrol agents rescue two undocumented immigrants near San Ygnacio

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities in Zapata rescued two individuals who were lost in the brush near San Ygnacio.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 27, when the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding two suspected undocumented immigrants who were lost. The caller said the two men were without water in the heat and in the middle of the brush area.

The sheriff’s office contacted Border Patrol to help locate and rescue the two men.

