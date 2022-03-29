City crews working to improve drainage system on Century Blvd

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For the next six to eight weeks, Century Boulevard near Century Drive north will be closed for drivers.

City crews are working to improve the drainage system in the area which includes improvements to the sewage line.

Neighbors say they are looking forward to it since the neighborhood is growing; however, it was once an area where tragedy struck.

Back in 2007, Karen Reyes was returning home from her Quinceañera when the van she was traveling in was swept off the bridge after it overflowed.

Maria San Miguel remembers that night and the storm that caused the tragedy.

San Miguel hopes the new system will help decrease the flooding in her neighborhood.

The public is encouraged to use detours along Los Presidentes Avenue in the meantime.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.