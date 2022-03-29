Commissioners vote on placement for multipurpose arena at fairgrounds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County commissioners approved the site for where the multipurpose arena will be placed at the fairgrounds.

Judd Gilpin, the civil engineer working on the project, was at the March 28 meeting. It was determined that the construction for that facility will be placed on the highest point of the property. They also plan to look at how traffic can be managed along Highway 59 during events being held at the fair grounds. ”That’s the number one thing they’re looking at. Other than that, they’d like to be able to have various types of rodeos and concerts, and other civil activities.”

The item passed with a unanimous vote.

