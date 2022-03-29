County commissioners approve third ambulance for Quad-City area

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Quad-City area could soon be getting a much-needed ambulance for the region.

On Monday, County Commissioners approved implementing a third unit for medical emergency services in the cities of Aguilares, Mirando City, Oilton, and Bruni.

The proposed third unit would ultimately be housed at the Quad-City Fire Station on Highway 359.

Webb County Fire Chief Rick Rangel says a third unit will help the department with response times and timely service to the residents of the area.

Rangel says, “There’s been an ambulance in service at the Quad City area, but it’s been part-time, a BLS unit, it had only been working 20 hours a week, but now we feel that it’s necessary to have one there full time.”

Right now, Webb County has two units assigned to the area, which covers 3,200 square miles.

One of those units is located in Los Botines Fire Station, the other at the Webb County Road and Bridge Department, near Highway 59.

