DPS identifies victims in fatal crash on I-35

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 19-year-old and a 50-year-old were identified as the victims of the fatal crash that happened on Saturday, March 26.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened after a SUV tried to flee from law enforcement on I-35. The agency says the driver lost control, rolling several times. The SUV also crashed into another SUV.

One of the victims was the driver, identified as 19-year-old Carlos Emilio Millas of Laredo. The other victim was a passenger, identified as 50-year-old Fernando Sanchez Galvan from Mexico. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Four passengers from the SUV were taken to hospitals in Laredo and San Antonio due to injuries.

The two occupants of the other SUV were not injured during the crash.

DPS troopers continues to investigate the case.

