Advertisement

Fight at Alexander HS caught on camera, five students suspended

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with the United Independent School District are speaking out after a fight in the hallway at one of the schools is caught on camera.

Officials with the district say it happened on Friday, March 25, when several students reportedly got into a scuffle at Alexander High School. They say the administration and campus police handled the incident.

Chief Ray Garner with the UISD Police Department explains what happened: ”It’s two groups of students that have been going at it for this school year, and we got it under investigation right now. I expect some arrest warrants to come out of this.”

Chief Garner says the officers stationed at the school are handling the situation on campus. The district says five students were suspended and further disciplinary action is pending. No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jose David Moreno
High ranking cartel member removed from the U.S.
DPS identifies victims in fatal crash on I-35
DPS identifies victims in fatal crash on I-35
Trucker shares what he saw after a fatal car chase involving DPS
Truck driver details aftermath of fatal accident on I-35
La Bota Ranch Civil Suit
Jury rules in favor of the residents of La Bota Ranch after civil trial

Latest News

Fight at Alexander High School caught on camera
Fight at Alexander HS caught on camera, five suspended
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Windy, Warm, and Dry Wednesday
Women attend conference to enhance entrepreneurship skills
Women attend conference to enhance entrepreneurship skills
Women attend conference to enhance entrepreneurship skills
Women attend conference to enhance entrepreneurship skills