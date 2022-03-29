Fight at Alexander HS caught on camera, five students suspended

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with the United Independent School District are speaking out after a fight in the hallway at one of the schools is caught on camera.

Officials with the district say it happened on Friday, March 25, when several students reportedly got into a scuffle at Alexander High School. They say the administration and campus police handled the incident.

Chief Ray Garner with the UISD Police Department explains what happened: ”It’s two groups of students that have been going at it for this school year, and we got it under investigation right now. I expect some arrest warrants to come out of this.”

Chief Garner says the officers stationed at the school are handling the situation on campus. The district says five students were suspended and further disciplinary action is pending. No serious injuries were reported.

