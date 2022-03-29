Greyhound to pay restitution to bus riders impacted by immigration searches

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have family that lives in Laredo but was detained, arrested, or deported after immigration agents approached them boarding a Greyhound bus in the state of Washington, you can apply for restitution.

The Mexican consulate in Laredo is asking people to come forward to apply for compensation. This comes after the company agreed to pay more than $2 million to those affected.

Back in 2020, a lawsuit was filed against the busing company for allowing federal agents to conduct warrantless immigration sweeps. Now, the local consulate office is looking for those affected to submit an application to the Washington’s Attorney General’s Office. Carlos Enrique González Echevarria with the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo says, “Yes, this happened in the state of Washington, but the importance is that Greyhound buses cross daily through Laredo, going all over the United States. Many of them go to the state of Washington, so there’s possibly people that come through Laredo that could have been affected.”

The attorney general’s office is not part of the federal government and submitting a claim does not require you to disclose your immigration status or pay a fee. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 31, 2022. After reviewing the claims, and following up for additional information as necessary, the office expects to begin issuing checks by summer of 2022.

There are four ways to submit claims: Fill out the online form, email the completed form to Greyhound@atg.wa.gov, message the completed form using WhatsApp to 206-518-2723, or mail the completed form to:

Washington State Greyhound Claims c/o Greyhound Team

800 Fifth Avenue, Suite 2000

Seattle, WA 98104

If you have questions, contact the Attorney General’s Office by phone at 1-833-660-4877 (choose option 8 from the main menu), or by email at Greyhound@atg.wa.gov.

