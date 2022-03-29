Advertisement

Lamar Principal named finalist for H-E-B Excellence in Education Award

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An LISD principal is selected as a finalist for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Award.

Lamar Middle School Principal Eduardo Lopez has been named one of the five finalists for the prestigious principal award.

Lopez was chosen for his dedication and commitment to the students and staff at Lamar Middle.

As a finalist, he was presented with a check for a thousand dollars and a $2,500 check for the school.

In April, Lopez will travel to Austin to compete in the state-wide competition against other principals in his category and the winning principal will receive $10,000 along $25,000 for his school.

