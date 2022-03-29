Nathaniel Rimocal wins regional spelling bee, goes on to nationals.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local 7th grader is now heading to Washington, D.C. representing Laredo at 2022′s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Nathaniel Rimocal of United Independent School District Lamar Bruni-Vergara Middle School held his own against 66 competing spellers from United Independent School District and Laredo Independent School District.

The Scripps Regional Final Spelling Bee was held at Laredo College on Saturday, March 26. After roughly 2.5 hours, only two spellers remained on stage fighting for that number one spot.

The runner-up was 5th grader Owen Cuevas of Kennedy-Zapata Elementary. The 3rd place winner was 5th grader Heather Garcia of Bruni Elementary. 4th grader Luke Montemayor of Malakoff Elementary won 4th place.

Nationals are expected to be held June 2, 2022 and will be broadcast live on Ion Television.

