New south Laredo middle school to open next school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - South Laredo students are getting a brand-new middle school campus for the 2022-2023 school year. On Tuesday, March 29, United Independent School District invited the media for a walkthrough of the new Ricardo Molina Middle School.

After two years of construction, the campus is near completion and is located at 4301 Vientos Road. UISD officials say there are about 25 classrooms and they’re expecting to have about 600 students.

The school is named after the highest-tenured board member of the district at 27 years. Ricardo Molina himself was in attendance at the walkthrough and says he’s beyond honored. ”In my lifetime I never thought I would see something like this. Being in United, it’s a great honor for me because not a lot of people get this honor, especially somebody [like me]. I live in Rio Bravo, I don’t live in Regency, but I’ve served United for a long time. And I’ve seen people come and go, and I’m still here... for a reason. I take care of business, I take care of people, my kids, everybody. I’m 100% United.”

The Ricardo Molina Middle School is set to open in August of 2022.

