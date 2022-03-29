Advertisement

Plea to start for man accused of firing at officers in 2019

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man who allegedly shot at police back in 2019 is set to plea in the case this week.

This is one of many cases that will be heard in district court this week.

In 2019, Rene Salas was accused of shooting at officers after a domestic dispute.

He opened fire, striking an officers’ bulletproof vest.

Salas’ hearing is set for Wednesdays at the 49th District Court at 9 a.m.

Also, on Wednesday at the same court, Francisco Javier Santos case will be heard.

His pretrial hearing is set to discuss the final elements before trial.

Santos is accused of shooting and killing a person after breaking into a home at a ranch near Las Tiendas Road back in 2019.

