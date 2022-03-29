Advertisement

SCAN Laredo speaks on fentanyl use among teens

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The fight to stop fentanyl consumption continues in Texas. State agencies like DPS and DHS have implemented plans of action to control this deadly drug.

According to the organization SCAN, Laredo teens are constantly targeted online to buy drugs. Fentanyl has become much easier to get, people can go to Nuevo Laredo and buy it at a low price, said SCAN Program Director Veronica Jimenez.

Jimenez said SCAN is currently working alongside State officials to prevent fentanyl distribution, especially among teenagers.

Governor Greg Abbott is making a state-wide push to stop what he called a “fentanyl crisis.” the push includes taking steps to allow someone to be prosecuted more harshly for giving non-prescription fentanyl to another person.

