Webb County Constable retires

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Monday marked Constable Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez Jr.’s last day in his position.

The Webb County Constable for precinct one held the title for over 17 years.

It remains unclear what lead to his resignation, which was first announced several weeks ago.

Webb County Commissioners approved Rodriguez’s resignation and discussed the next steps.

They ultimately decided to leave Precinct Chief Deputy Claudia Cantu in charge of the department.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.