Windy, Warm, and Dry Wednesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our strong, fairly humid south wind will diminish toward dawn, and will be replaced by warm very dry windy conditions Wednesday morning. This combined with very dry brush brings a fire hazard, prompting a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday. The drier air will allow more heat to radiate to space at night, allowing for cooler nighttime temperatures Wednesday night. Warm dry weather from the southern Rockies will continue on Thursday. A trend to higher temperatures from northern Mexico will follow beginning this weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

