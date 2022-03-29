Women attend conference to enhance entrepreneurship skills

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A conference that helps women develop a new skillset as entrepreneurs took place on Tuesday, March 29.

In order to offer a strong finish to Women’s History Month, Nelly Vielma, a local business coach, organized Empower Women - a one-day conference covering topics like finances, what entrepreneurs need to keep in mind as their businesses grow, and creating a work/life balance.

If you missed out today, the sessions are not over. Vielma says, ”We’re trying to help a lot of the women entrepreneurs that, as a result of the pandemic, decided to start their own business. There is a growing need, and we are going to continue these sessions -- not as a full day conference, but we’re going to continue on a monthly basis.”

If you want to join these sessions, you can call Vielma at 956-725-5500.

