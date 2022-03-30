Advertisement

Cooler and dry Tonight, Sunny Very Warm Days

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass has rushed into our area. Winds will diminish after sunset. The dry air, light winds, and clear skies will allow heat to escape to space. Temperatures will lower into the mid to high 50′s by sunrise. The dry air will allow the air to heat up quickly during the day with 90F warmth in the afternoon. An increasing influence from the Mexican Plateau will bring especially high temperatures by the Monday through Wednesday period.

