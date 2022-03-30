Crime Stoppers to hold next Menudo Bowl in January 2023

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a successful run on Saturday, March 26, 2022, the Menudo Bowl will be back in January 2023.

This year, Laredo Crime Stoppers were forced to move the event to March to avoid the health risk of the Omicron coronavirus variant this past January.

Colleen Rodriguez, the executive director of organization, says close to 10,000 people were in attendance. She shares they were able to raise enough funds to meet their goal of $75,000.

Rodriguez says it was an extremely hot day. “Everything and everyone seemed to be okay. We did have a couple of heat exhaustions. Again, it was a very hot day, but it was very well taken care of. We did have an ambulance on site and we also did have our county paramedics that were able to attend. But everything was taken care of on site.”

Laredo Crime Stoppers is planning to host the 27th Annual Menudo Bowl on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

