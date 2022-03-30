District 8 town hall meeting tonight at Pan American Courts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For Laredoans living in District 8, city councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa is holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 30.

Cigarroa is asking people living in the district to come out and share ideas and concerns on improvements that can be made to the district.

The town hall meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Pan American Courts Arts Complex located at 3301 San Bernardo Ave #1142.

