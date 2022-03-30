Advertisement

Interim Laredo City Attorney resigns

By Jerry Garza
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After only seven weeks, the interim city attorney has resigned from her position.

Sylvia Borunda-Firth submitted her resignation to Interim City Manager Keith Selman. No specific reasons were given as to why Borunda-Firth decided to step down.

In her resignation letter, she states that she is doing so in order to clear the way for the appointment of a permanent city attorney approved by a majority of council members. She goes on to state that she remains available to the city as outside counsel.

Interim City Manager Keith Selman released the following statement:

Borunda-Firth was appointed by city council on February 7, 2022. Her appointment didn’t come without controversy. Questions about potential past conflicts of interest at her previous job in El Paso, Texas were brought up as well as the $250 per hour fee her firm was charging the city of Laredo.

