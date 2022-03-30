Advertisement

Laredo actor joins CW show Dynasty

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local actor is making Laredo proud by shining bright on the small screen.

Laredo native Rogelio Ramos recently announced that he was a new cast member of the show Dynasty which airs on CW.

The season is also available for purchase on Amazon Prime.

Ramos says for the past three months he has been shooting in Atlanta and every person from the cast and the crew have made him feel at home.

Ramos has been in several TV shows including the party of five reboot, and the one that I know him from the doctor from Spider-man 3.

Congratulations to Ramos on the new gig and keep on making Laredo proud!

