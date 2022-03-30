Laredo Health Department to offer second dose COVID-19 booster shot

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to promote the use of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna.

The second booster vaccine has only been approved for specific groups.

The city says it will work with the National Guard to provide the second dose booster at the Laredo Health Department, mobile clinic and all locations held by the National Guard.

For more information on vaccines, you can call (956) 795-4900.

