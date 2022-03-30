Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday, March 28, 2022.(David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police said a deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people.

Police at the Frackville station said Wednesday morning that identities of the victims would be released “once death notifications have been made to their families.”

Police also said the crash during “an active snow squall” shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80 — greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

The stretch of 1-81 opened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash took place in poor visibility.

It was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Alexander High School caught on camera
Fight at Alexander HS caught on camera, five students suspended
18 year old Tomas Aljeandro Aguilar
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of 2022
Laredo actor joins CW show
Laredo actor joins CW show Dynasty
Interim Laredo city attorney resigns after only seven weeks on the job
Interim Laredo City Attorney resigns
Residents of La Bota Ranch speak out on lawsuit ruling
Residents of La Bota Ranch speak out on lawsuit ruling

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
LIVE: Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials...
Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says
Health department to administer second dose COVID booster
Health department to administer second dose COVID booster
File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
Health department to administer second dose COVID booster