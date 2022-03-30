Red flag conditions could contribute to brush, grass fires in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our first responders are keeping a close eye on the weather and have issued a red flag warning until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

The Laredo Fire Department says the combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures can cause an outdoor burning to spread into a major fire. Spokesperson for the department, Ricardo Oliva, Jr., says these warnings are issued from February to April and from October through December. Oliva says they have recently seen more grass fires due to the dry conditions. “We noticed this happened last week when we had these grass fires over by the river. So the conditions are extreme at this moment. They are very favorable for wild land fires. We ask the community to be careful out there that if you do see anything to report it at once by calling 911. Please don’t throw out your cigarette buds out the window. If you’re cooking outside, make sure that it’s on a closed area. Don’t leave any fire unattended. When you do turn them off, we ask you to soak them completely with water so that they are cold to the touch.”

Oliva asks the community that if anyone has items like trampolines or bouncy houses on your property to tie them down during red flag warnings.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.