Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon Blackstock.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
(CNN) - Kelly Clarkson is no more, at least not legally speaking.

The singer and television personality changed her name to Kelly Brianne.

That change turns her middle name into her last name, and she no longer has a middle name.

The 39-year-old says the decision stemmed from her recent divorce with Brandon Blackstock, although she was born with the last name Clarkson.

The original “American Idol” winner plans to keep the name Clarkson for her professional life since she’s used it for so long.

But in the eyes of the law, she’s now Kelly Brianne.

