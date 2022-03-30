Advertisement

Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield

Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash involving two UH-60 helicopters at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield.(US Army)
By Kyle Jordan, Max Diekneite and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after a crash involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The solider has been identified as 26-year-old Capt. James T. Bellew, of Charlottesville, Virginia, WTOC reports.

Bellew entered the Army in 2017 as a medical service officer, became an Aeromedical Evacuation Officer in 2019, and has been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division since March of 2020.

Bellew’s previous assignment was at Camp Casey in South Korea as a Field Medical Assistant from September 2017 to September 2018.

“James was a part of one of the noblest professions imaginable; he dedicated his life to serving our country and did so in a role where he was constantly helping and saving the lives of others,” said Col. Eric Vanek, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van driver Killed in accident, identified as man from San Antonio
Update: Driver killed during accident on I-35 Frontage Road
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
Rumors cause Gonzalez Middle School to be placed 'On Hold'
Rumors cause Gonzalez Middle School to be placed ‘On Hold’
Mother voices concerns about bullying at LISD elementary school
Mother voices concerns about bullying at LISD elementary school
Tomas Alejandro Aguilar
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of 2022

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win
Sue Barker shows the text she received Thursday afternoon.
72-year-old woman loses home, memories and life savings in Tennessee fire
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights as pilots picket