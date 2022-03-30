South Texas authorities see an increase in vehicle pursuits

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - High speed vehicle pursuits and human smuggling busts have become all too familiar for law enforcement across the State of Texas.

According to law enforcement entities, car chases have increased in Webb County and surrounding areas.

Officer Angel Esparza with the Encinal Police Department says most of the chases end up being connected to human smuggling attempts or people trafficking drugs or weapons.

Esparza says most recently, they have seen a spike and increase in the number of vehicle pursuits in the number of reckless manners these smugglers are doing in an attempt to get allude to get away so that is what we are seeing right now.

He says car chases would typically happen once every couple of weeks but now chases are reported practically on a daily basis.

Esparza says the drivers of the vehicle pursuits are getting younger, even near to the ages of 15 and they are not just from Laredo but from all over Texas.

Esparza also says the younger the driver is, the more technologically savvy they are.

Officers say when they flee into the brush, they are well equipped with GPS navigation so they know which areas to avoid.

Esparza says they work hand in hand with other law enforcement agencies like DPS to keep the road safe since this increase in chases poses a danger to the average driver on the road.

Sergeant Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety says the state-agency has also seen an increase in vehicle pursuits within one year of Operation Lone Star.

Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between DPS and the Texas Military Department to stop illegal immigration and illegal drug trade.

Estrada says, “We use every kind of tool or any tool that’s available to use to stop these vehicles but unfortunately a lot of it has to do with driver error.”

Estrada says that Operation Lone Star has been in place for one year and they have reported over 1,400 vehicle chases in that time.

Both agencies warn drivers on the road to be aware of their surroundings since these vehicle chases are happening at very high speeds.

Governor Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of last year with the intention of responding to a rise in illegal immigration. Later on in May, he issued a disaster declaration in 48 counties, most of which are along or near the border.

