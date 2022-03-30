Advertisement

Tree crashes through house in Louisiana, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Severe weather moved through Louisiana Wednesday morning, causing one family in Natchitoches Parish to become trapped inside their home.

The sheriff’s office says a tree fell on the house while the family was inside.

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KSLA)

A representative with the sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the incident.

Katie Stewart, who lives in the home, says her family was getting ready to eat breakfast when they heard strong winds outside. She says she looked up, and a big tree had come through the roof and living room.

A little while later, Katie Stewart says a bigger tree fell through the bedroom, where her great-granddaughter, Serenity, was asleep on the bed.

Katie Stewart’s granddaughter then ran to the door and tried to get into the bedroom to get the baby, but wasn’t able to. They were later able to get in through a bathroom.

“When we walked in and saw that tree on the bed, oh lord, that was a bad feeling,” said Serenity’s great-grandfather, Sam Stewart.

Katie Stewart says they all thought the baby was dead.

“Oh my god, we just bust out crying and said, ‘She dead, she dead,’” she said.

But when she was able to get into the bedroom, Katie Stewart found Serenity sitting upright on the bed in between tree branches, smiling.

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KSLA)

“It was a blessing. Nothing but the good Lord did this,” Katie Stewart said.

Vanitria Stewart, Serenity’s mother, was on her way to the home when the accident happened.

“She [Serenity] was eating breakfast at the table and they told me [about the incident], and when I looked, I was shook. I was shaken up. I’m still shaken up,” she said.

Serenity’s family said it is God’s grace that protected her.

“Do I feel blessed? Yes, Lord! It wasn’t nothing but a blessing,” Sam Stewart said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van driver Killed in accident, identified as man from San Antonio
Update: Driver killed during accident on I-35 Frontage Road
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
Rumors cause Gonzalez Middle School to be placed 'On Hold'
Rumors cause Gonzalez Middle School to be placed ‘On Hold’
Mother voices concerns about bullying at LISD elementary school
Mother voices concerns about bullying at LISD elementary school
Tomas Alejandro Aguilar
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of 2022

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win
Sue Barker shows the text she received Thursday afternoon.
72-year-old woman loses home, memories and life savings in Tennessee fire
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights as pilots picket