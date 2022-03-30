Advertisement

Webb County District Attorney donates to Voz De Niños

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A national volunteer movement receives $10,000 in funds from the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, March 29, District Attorney Isidro Alaniz made a donation to Voz De Niños, a nonprofit organization that brings a voice to abused and neglected children. Their volunteers become mentors, advocates, and are positive figures in the child’s life while in foster care.

Alaniz says he is proud to be able to help an agency that is a voice for children who find themselves in the court system as a foster child. He encourages the community to get involved with Voz De Niños.

