Windy Wednesday but still staying warm

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The wind is howling putting south Texas in a Red Flag Advisory.

On Wednesday we’ll start out in the low 60s and see a high of 94 degrees with windy and sunny conditions.

Just remember that during a red flag warning, fire officials advise that you try to avoid from barbecuing outside because a small spark can start a fire.

Things will stay in the mid-90s on Thursday, then on Friday we’ll drop to the low 90s.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll hit a high of 93 for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will increase by next week in the mid-90s and then by Tuesday expect a high of 98 and lows in the 70s.

This means that our days of cold and cool nights are numbered.

It looks like we are starting summer one in April this year.

