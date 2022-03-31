Advertisement

BP Laredo Sector chief in San Antonio, explains migrant situation

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officers are in San Antonio for a two-day event focusing on border security. The 15th annual Border Security Expo showcases the latest in technological advancements meant to help men and women in uniform while on duty.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol Chief Carl Landrum was also in attendance. He told us about the current situation we find ourselves here in this sector. ”Our apprehensions in Laredo Sector right now: 51,000. So we just crossed 51,000, but we also have brought in over 52,000 from other sectors that are experiencing overcrowding. So, we’ve had over 103,000 people processed in Laredo Sector just this fiscal year.”

According to Customs and Border Protection, there has been a 60% increase in migrant deaths so far this current fiscal year.

