Cornyn leads effort to extend Title 42 to help secure border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Texas senator is calling on the Biden Administration to keep a Trump-era border policy in place.

On Wednesday, March 30, U.S. Senator John Cornyn held a press conference with his senate Republican colleagues to lead efforts to extend Title 42. The policy gives the government the authority to expel migrants at the southern border under a public health emergency.

The senator says the border is currently seeing a historic number of encounters and adds that if the policy is gone, the situation will get much worse. “The Border Patrol tell me if it expires without a plan being put into place to allow them to handle this volume of migrants, they will simply lose control of the border.”

Cornyn added that it’s up to Congress to come up with changes to the country’s asylum laws and to provide additional resources to the agents on the border.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.