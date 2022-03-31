Don’t fear the heat

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the last day of March and we are already starting to see that shift from spring to summer already!

On Thursday we’ll start out fresh and breezy in 60s and we’ll see a high of about 92 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

Those strong winds will make a comeback on Friday, bringing us down into the low 90s.

We’ll continue to carry on into the low 90s throughout the weekend.

No drastic changes until about Monday where we’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will be short-lived expect to climb back up the thermal ladder on Tuesday to the mid-90s and then the dreaded hundreds on Wednesday.

Keep in mind, we are about to enter April, so this is just a sign of things to come.

Until then, stay cool.

